Gunjan Utreja on Labour Day: Holidays have lost their importance in this lockdown

MUMBAI: Labour Day was always a day that everyone looked forward to because it would be a holiday. However, this year, the day doesn’t really have the same charm to it, says actor Gunjan Utreja. “I guess in this lockdown, all holidays or weekends have lost their value and purpose. Just like everyone else, I, too, want to go back to my shooting sets. I want to resume work and want life to be back on track,” he says.

However, Gunjan is making the most of his time at home. “These are challenging times and so I have adapted my routine accordingly. I am a content creator so staying indoors, I have created a show which goes live on an OTT platform soon. I had many challenges to create this format but the final result is worth the pain. So honestly I don't miss my set much right now,” he says.