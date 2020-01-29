News

Gurdeep Kohli and Kiran Bhargava bags Mahesh Pandey’s Gupta and Sons for Star Bharat

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
29 Jan 2020 12:27 PM

MUMBAI: It is no news that Mahesh Pandey is rigorously working on his next show which is a family drama and is tentatively titled Khandaan.

TellyChakkar.com has its hands on some fresh and interesting updates about the show.

The show will now be titled “Gupta and Sons” and will air on Star Bharat.

According to reports Hiten Tejwani has been roped in to play the lead role in the show. Other actors who will join Hiten will be Parineeta Borthakur, Sonal Vengurlekar and Rinku Diwan.

Now, according to our sources, Gurdeep Kohli of Sanjivani fame and Kiran Bhargava of Kumkum Bhagya fame will also join the star cast of the show.

We couldn’t connect with Gurdeep and Kiran for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

