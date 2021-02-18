Gurmeet Chaudhry and Debina Bonnerjee get candid about a decade of togetherness as they celebrate in Ayodhya

MUMBAI: Reel life Ram and Sita have completed a decade togetherness. Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee visited Lucknow to travel to Ayodhya on Tuesday morning. On a short and sweet visit to the city, the couple got candid about their journey as a couple so far.

Congratulations on your 10th wedding anniversary. How has the journey been?

Gurmeet: Outstanding! We both met when we were not actors. We were struggling then. We started the acting journey together as Ram and Sita in Ramayan and coincidentally we became a couple in real life. We are still friends and we still fight a lot on trivial issues. I mean, the topic of our fight is so petty sometimes that even our friends laugh at us. One thing that has changed over these years is that I used to take a lot of time after the fight to get back to normal, but now that happens in a few minutes.

Debina: The journey has been a roller coaster which for me means amazing and full of thrills. Now that we were coming to Ayodhya to seek the divine blessings of the lord for completing 10 years of our marriage, we realize that it has been a long time. Isse pehle the number of years didn't come to our mind as such. For me, everything just happened yesterday. We have lived a large part of our lives together. We have shared our struggles and success together. As far as our fights are concerned, I don’t believe in holding grudges in a relationship for long. And yes I am the first person to apologize in the relationship.

So was it love at first sight for both of you?

Gurmeet: We both were a part of a contest when we first met, and I clearly remember that Debina was gymming when I first saw her. I too was in the gym, and I too started lifting weights to impress her. But she didn’t notice me at all. And when she did notice me, she asked me to pass the towel and then she asked me to increase the weights. Mera actual mein popat ho gaya tha during our first meet.

Debina: I was not doing it deliberately with him and I have very faint memories of the first meeting. I am a very boring person that ways. Till date I don't notice much of things, and Gurmeet has to tell me ki notice this. Gurmeet has an amazing sense of humour but till date I don’t get his jokes. He has to explain me his jokes and tell me that he just cracked one! I start finding logic in his jokes. So at that time too I didn’t notice Gurmeet and was oblivious to my surroundings. He has taken the initiative always.

How has the relationship matured over these years?

Gurmeet: Hum dono zyada change nahi hue hain. Hum log tab kaafi young thay when we got married. Our then friends are getting married now. So you can imagine how early in life we got married. So, I personally feel that both of us haven’t changed much.

What prompted both of you to get married so soon?

Gurmeet: Debina and I were in a relationship from the days when we were nothing. And then we both went ahead in our careers together and when we started to get successful, the next step for both of us was marriage as we both wanted to graduate to the next level.

Debina: We were always very serious about each other from the day we started dating. Plus, we were not a conventional couple. While Gurmeet was very jolly and humourous, I was really very serious types. So our friends also never took our relationship seriously. Initially there was this urge in us to prove everyone wrong. We were waiting for the right time to take our relationship further and get married. For me, there was no point in delaying the marriage. Since we both got married at the right age, we are now able to concentrate and focus more on our careers and there is no rush as such to give time to our boyfriend or girlfriend.

