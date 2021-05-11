Gurmeet Choudhary comes forward to launch a makeshift hospital in Nagpur to fight Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who recently flew out to Nagpur, has launched a makeshift hospital – a dedicated Covid Hospital. He shared pictures from the recently launched hospital, too.

Giving a glimpse of the newly launched hospital for Covid-19 patients, he wrote, “I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift COVID care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital will work for the welfare of COVID victims. I believe that we need more centres to help people in & around Nagpur so please do reach out to us for any help that is required.”

The actor had recently declared about his dream #TheGrandHospitalProject and is now working towards it on the ground level.

Nagpur has been plagued with COVID-19 and the people were in dire need of such a hospital to cater to oxygen demands, beds and patient care, all of which can be used to fight this pandemic. In spite of the risks that came his way, Gurmeet decided to be in Nagpur for the launch of the same.



Despite the challenges that one is currently facing when it comes to travel and with the deadly virus looming in the air, nothing proved to be a deterrent for the actor, whose goal is to help as many people as he can.

Credits: TOI