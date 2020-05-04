Guzar Jaeyga Yeh Lamha teaser: Armaan, Shubhangi, Hiten among others spread positivity during COVID2019 pandemic

MUMBAI: The deadly COVID2019 pandemic has left the entire world worried. The virus is spreading like a wildfire across the globe with lakhs of people already losing their lives.

Many nations including India are under lockdown to keep the netizens safe and help fight against Coronavirus.

Everyone is doing their best to fight this virus and help each other during these crucial times.

We have seen celebs coming forward to help the needy through various charity organizations. Also, celebs keep posting positive messages on their social media handles to bring joys in everyone's life.

And now, a song has been composed title 'Guzar Jayega Yeh Lamha' which stars popular faces of TV like Hiten Tejwani, Shubhangi Atre, Armaann Tahil, Shahbaaz Khan among others are seen in the video spreading positivity through this song.

While Hiten has been a part of several shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pavitra Rishta, Kutumb among others. Shubhangi is currently seen in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai.

Meanwhile, Armaann has done shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Mere Sai, Radha Krishn, Tu Aashiqui among others.

Armaann along with many actors have come along to make a video during these crucial times to spread positivity and give strength to people.

The song is titled Guzar Jayega Yeh Lamha and its teaser is already out. Take a look at it:

The teaser is receiving a terrific response from the viewers and has become a talk of the town.

Interestingly, the song will also feature models, sportsperson, doctors, policemen, and many others.

The song is sung by singers Manjeera Ganguly, Bornali Kalita, Saket Singh and Niranjan Khound. The lyrics are penned by Sahil Sultanpuri, Sheetal Singh, and Rahul Tripathi. The lovely song is directed by Madhav Saxena.

Guzar Jayega Yeh Lamha is present by Volume Original. The song will be releasing tomorrow on Tips Music.

