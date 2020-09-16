Haarsh Limbachiyaa flirts with Erica Fernandes; here's what Bharti Singh did

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the popular couples of the small screen. While no one can match Bharti in her brilliant comic timing, Haarsh is one who always tries to beat her with it. Their on-screen and off-screen camaraderie is simply amazing incredible.

We all know how Bharti and Haarsh had come up with a show called Khatra Khatra Khatra which became a huge hit among the viewers. The show saw a number of popular Bollywood and TV celebs who locked horns for some fun activities.

Erica Fernandes was one of them who had appeared in the show. In one of the videos, Haarsh was seen funnily flirting with Erica. Well, Bharti who was also present, came there and asked Erica to step aside to teach a lesson to her husband Haarsh.

Take a look at the video:

Bharti stands between Haarsh and Erica and gives a cunning look to her husband and knocks him over his head.

Haarsh's reaction was simply hilarious as he was caught red-handed flirting with Erica.

