Haarsh Limbachiyaa quits India’s Best Dancer?- revealed!

25 Mar 2020 04:49 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer garnered great response debuting in top 5 on TRP charts. The  audience is loving the show and contestants are only delivering jaw dropping performances. While contestant Paramdeep and choreographer Anuradha stunned the judges with their performance on the song Gerua, host of the show Bharti Singh revealed that she wanted to dance with Terence on the same song to but Haarsh misunderstood it.

Bharti Singh revealed that she would dance on the same song with Terence and Haarsh responded saying that he would then dance with Malaika Arora. Haarsh took the first step and danced with the Bollywood diva while lifting her in his arms, Bharti Singh was surprised and wanted to be lifted by Terence Lewis.

It was a dream come true for Haarsh when Malaika asked him to dance with her, Haarsh said,” My main motive on the show was to dance with the Bollywood Diva and now that it is done, Bharti can take over the hosting part and I can quit the show.”

