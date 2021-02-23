Had given up on my hopes for Pratigya 2: Pearl Grey

MUMBAI: Following the trend of season 2, Star Plus show Mann Ki Awaaz- Pratigya will soon make a grand comeback after nine years on Star Bharat. The show had actors like Arhaan Behl and Pooja Gor playing the leads while Anupam Shyam as Sajjan Singh rose to popularity with his stint in the show. (Read here: Anupam Shyam, Arhaan Behl, and Pooja Gor bag Pratigya 2, but there's a twist)

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Pearl Grey who helmed the first season of the show and will be continuing with the second installment. In a candid chat, Pearl said, “Pratigya season 2 was supposed to happen right after we wrapped the first season, but it got delayed considerably. Over the years, I kind of gave up on my hopes for Pratigya 2, however, the fans and viewers constantly demanded for the shows’ return. The re-runs during lockdown were much appreciated and that’s when the channel decided to bring the show back.”

Pearl further added, “Merely in a span of a month, the return of the show with season 2 was planned. Everything was discussed and meetings were held and rest is history.”

We asked her about the pressures of expectations from the viewers, she said, “Of course, there’s a lot of pressure majorly because we can’t cater the same old show to the audience after nine long years. We’ve worked to portray things differently, keeping alive the essence of the show. Since the first season was super successful, the pressure is obvious to build on the makers to take the show a notch higher. We’re hoping that the viewers will like the Pratigya season 2.”

