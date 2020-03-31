Had to tap into my own experiences to do justice to the scene: Neha Kakkar on her new song Jinke Liye

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar's last song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi was a massive hit among the audience. Now, she's back with yet another music video for Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The song is titled Jinke Liye and is an emotional track that features music composer and lyricist Jaani alongside her. The video shows Neha and Jaani as a married couple who are experiencing a difficult time.

There was a scene where Neha was required to break down during the shoot of the video, and the singer actually broke down.

'I had to tap into some of my own experiences to do justice to the scene where I break down,' said Neha.

Unlike Neha, who has shot several music videos in the past, this is a first for Jaani. Neha helped him throughout the shooting and gave him a few tips.

Her performance left everyone stunned, and they all suggested that she consider acting as a full-time job. Well, we could not agree more!

Credits: India Forums