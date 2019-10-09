Haiwaan’s Shourya Lathar exposes the ugly truth of THIS casting director

MUMBAI: Shourya Lathar, who is currently seen in Zee TV show Haiwaan, has opened up on fraud by well-known casting director of the industry, Lucky Gautam.

The actor told India Forums, "One year ago I shifted from theater to television. I knew I'd meet both good and bad people but didn't know I'll meet a fraudster so soon. I met casting director Lucky Gautam a year ago. In several meetings with him he always used to say that I'm good looking and I should try in TV and all. Also he used to convince me that without donation and giving money it will be difficult for me to get good roles. I was new in the industry and didn't have much knowledge, so after a while I got convinced. Lucky asked for three lakh rupees to get me a good role and I gave him 50k in advance."

The actor, who was earlier seen in Naagin 3, added, "Lucky set me up with different casting coordinators, took 15k as registration fees for Shadaman Khan casting agency, 10k for Soma Kansania, 10k for Riyaz and another 10k for a producer. I also gave several auditions. However, later I sensed that something is wrong and when I talked directly to the casting coordinators I came to know that he was cheating on me because he gave them only three k as the registration fees which expired."

"From one year I have been asking him to return my money, but instead he has been threatening me. He threatened to destroy my career several times. In the end I decided to file a police complaint against him as I had all the Whatsapp chats as the proof. I chose to speak up to make people aware about such fraudsters."