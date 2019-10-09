News

Haiwaan’s Shourya Lathar exposes the ugly truth of THIS casting director

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 09:54 PM

MUMBAI: Shourya Lathar, who is currently seen in Zee TV show Haiwaan, has opened up on fraud by well-known casting director of the industry, Lucky Gautam.

The actor told India Forums, "One year ago I shifted from theater to television. I knew I'd meet both good and bad people but didn't know I'll meet a fraudster so soon. I met casting director Lucky Gautam a year ago. In several meetings with him he always used to say that I'm good looking and I should try in TV and all. Also he used to convince me that without donation and giving money it will be difficult for me to get good roles. I was new in the industry and didn't have much knowledge, so after a while I got convinced. Lucky asked for three lakh rupees to get me a good role and I gave him 50k in advance."

The actor, who was earlier seen in Naagin 3, added, "Lucky set me up with different casting coordinators, took 15k as registration fees for Shadaman Khan casting agency, 10k for Soma Kansania, 10k for Riyaz and another 10k for a producer. I also gave several auditions. However, later I sensed that something is wrong and when I talked directly to the casting coordinators I came to know that he was cheating on me because he gave them only three k as the registration fees which expired."

"From one year I have been asking him to return my money, but instead he has been threatening me. He threatened to destroy my career several times. In the end I decided to file a police complaint against him as I had all the Whatsapp chats as the proof. I chose to speak up to make people aware about such fraudsters."

Tags > Shourya Lathar, Zee TV, Haiwaan, Naagin 3, Shadaman Khan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s...

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s debut novel ‘The Aladia Sisters’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson

past seven days