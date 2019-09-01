Haiwan is a sure-shot winner: Ridhima Pandit

MUMBAI: TV actress Ridhima Pandit has weaved her magic on the audience whenever she has been seen on screen. From winning accolades for her character of Rajni in Life OK's popular serial Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant to winning audience hearts in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, she has done it all. Her name is synonymous with powerhouse performances and stupendous acting skills.



The actress is making her comeback with Zee TV’s new sci-fi show Haiwan (Balaji Telefilms). For the first time, she is playing a police officer’s role on screen.



Ridhima spoke to TellyChakkar in brief about her show and more. Read on!



On asked what made her take up a show like Haiwan, she shared, 'At this point in my career, my fans made me take up this project. Because it by none other than Ekta Kapoor, I know Haiwan is a sure-shot winner. Ekta has offered me a very strong character, which is missing in a lot of female actors on television currently. I wanted to play something substantial that will break stereotypes. I have always been a fan of Ekta’s shows, and since childhood, I have followed almost all her shows. In recent times, I have watched Naagin. Otherwise, I don’t really get time to watch TV.'



When asked if she is up for supernatural shows and would do Naagin if given a chance, she said, 'Of course. Why wouldn’t someone not take up a hit franchise like Naagin? As an actor, you would want to be associated with a property that is a big hit.'



When asked if she feels pressure on being a part of Ekta’s show, she replied, 'Not at all. Ekta is the coolest and intermediating person. She can be your friend, mentor, and put you on the right track. Some people want the best for you, and she is one of them.'



Post Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, what made her take up a long break before returning to the fiction space?



'I was focusing on non-fiction. I have realized that when you doing a daily, you don’t get time for anything else. One fiction shows tries you to the extent that you want a mini break. But that break can get extended, and that is exactly what happened with me, but luckily, my break was filled with work.'



Is it a conscious decision to stay away to kitchen politics? 'Yes, for sure, but never say never. But something has to be more than merely kitchen politics. As an actor, I should be fine with playing a grandmother also.'



What kind of preparation was needed to play a cop? 'Well, all the Balaji actresses are gorgeous looking, but in my case, I was very clear that we will not put loud make-up even if I am not in my uniform. The basic demeanour doesn’t demand that. So I haven’t decked up. I went through lot of workshops to understand the body language of cops.'



Lastly, any other reality shows that she would be excited to participate in? She shared, 'May be a dance reality show, but for now, my focus is Haiwan, and I wouldn’t like to participate in a reality show along with my daily show.'



Good luck, Ridhima!