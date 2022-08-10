Hamari Devrani’s Krishna Gokani ties the knot with Bhakharwadi’s Khanjan Thumbar

The couple has known each other for about 8 years before they decided to seal the deal. They fell in love in a short span of time and have now taken the big plunge.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 09:44
Hamari Devrani’s Krishna Gokani ties the knot with Bhakharwadi’s Khanjan Thumbar

MUMBAI :On 15th January 2023, television actress Krishna Gokani got engaged to Khanjan Thumbar. The couple has known each other for about 8 years before they decided to seal the deal. The couple fell in love in a short span of time and have now taken the big plunge.

Also Read- Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi takes a 7-year leap

Khanjan proposed to Krishna on 1st of January and of course, she said yes. Krishna expressing happiness on the marriage day said, “It’s unbelievable. The feeling of being married is yet to sink in. We hadn’t planned on making it so big, but it became much bigger than we had presumed. It is like a dream come true. I am glad that everything went smoothly. We invited people from the industry who are extremely close to us, so, indeed our wedding was about families.”

Khanjan added, “It was a beautiful day. We wanted a traditional wedding, and we had one, including Krishna’s outfit. She wore three saris for the wedding. Even though it got difficult to carry the weight of three saris, but she pulled it off beautifully. We didn’t play music during our pheras. The panditji explained every ritual. Sabne har ek ritual ko dekha, suna aur jaana.”

Also Read- Krishna Gokani's 'replacement' trauma - 'Coincidence' or is she a 'tantrum queen'?

Speaking of the much-awaited honeymoon Krishna blushes, “Khanjan has kept it a surprise for me. I will get to know only when I get there”

Krishna was last seen in the TV shows Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle while Khanjan is known for his role in Bhakarwadi.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TOI

 

 

 

 

Hamari Devrani Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle Bhakarwadi Krishna Gokani Khanjan Thumbar For You my love Looteri Dulhan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 09:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out
MUMBAI :This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Suman and Gautam impressed by Prerna, she has a connection with Krish?
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ekta Kapoor shares the cutest video wishing son Ravie on his birthday, says they are, “partners for life…”
MUMBAI :Ekta Kapoor needs no introduction, especially in the world of Television. She has given her audiences some of...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya’s presence to cause a rift between Anuj and Anupama?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Hamari Devrani’s Krishna Gokani ties the knot with Bhakharwadi’s Khanjan Thumbar
MUMBAI :On 15th January 2023, television actress Krishna Gokani got engaged to Khanjan Thumbar. The couple has known...
Recent Stories
This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out
This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ekta Kapoor shares the cutest video wishing son Ravie on his birthday, says they are, “partners for life…”
Ekta Kapoor shares the cutest video wishing son Ravie on his birthday, says they are, “partners for life…”
Divyanka Tripathi buys a swanky new bike for herself, says, “There's nothing as thrilling as dreaming big…”
Divyanka Tripathi buys a swanky new bike for herself, says, “There's nothing as thrilling as dreaming big…”
Did you know that this is Surbhi Chandna’s all-time favourite movie, deets inside
Did you know that this is Surbhi Chandna’s all-time favourite movie, deets inside
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta reveals his top three contestants and talks about his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta reveals his top three contestants and talks about his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Exclusive! Colors TV show Sherdil Shergill comes to an end, deets inside
Exclusive! Colors TV show Sherdil Shergill comes to an end, deets inside
What are Megha Chakraborty and James Ghadge upto on the sets of Imlie? Check out
What are Megha Chakraborty and James Ghadge upto on the sets of Imlie? Check out