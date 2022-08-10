Hamari Devrani’s Krishna Gokani ties the knot with Bhakharwadi’s Khanjan Thumbar

MUMBAI :On 15th January 2023, television actress Krishna Gokani got engaged to Khanjan Thumbar. The couple has known each other for about 8 years before they decided to seal the deal. The couple fell in love in a short span of time and have now taken the big plunge.

Khanjan proposed to Krishna on 1st of January and of course, she said yes. Krishna expressing happiness on the marriage day said, “It’s unbelievable. The feeling of being married is yet to sink in. We hadn’t planned on making it so big, but it became much bigger than we had presumed. It is like a dream come true. I am glad that everything went smoothly. We invited people from the industry who are extremely close to us, so, indeed our wedding was about families.”

Khanjan added, “It was a beautiful day. We wanted a traditional wedding, and we had one, including Krishna’s outfit. She wore three saris for the wedding. Even though it got difficult to carry the weight of three saris, but she pulled it off beautifully. We didn’t play music during our pheras. The panditji explained every ritual. Sabne har ek ritual ko dekha, suna aur jaana.”

Speaking of the much-awaited honeymoon Krishna blushes, “Khanjan has kept it a surprise for me. I will get to know only when I get there”

Krishna was last seen in the TV shows Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle while Khanjan is known for his role in Bhakarwadi.

