Hanuman and Babita overcome all odds and proceed for marriage in Patiala Babes

MUMBAi: The upcoming episode of Sony TV show Patiala Babes will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Hanuman and Babita decide to get married.



As the duo begins with their marriage preparations, they start facing taunts from the society members.



However, Mini supports Babita and Hanuman’s love.



The couple respects each other, which means a lot for Mini.



Mini thus builds courage in Babita, and seeing Mini as her strength, Babita loses fear and proceeds with the marriage.



It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.



