News

Hanuman and Babita overcome all odds and proceed for marriage in Patiala Babes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 09:18 AM

MUMBAi: The upcoming episode of Sony TV show Patiala Babes will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Hanuman and Babita decide to get married.

As the duo begins with their marriage preparations, they start facing taunts from the society members.

However, Mini supports Babita and Hanuman’s love.

The couple respects each other, which means a lot for Mini.

Mini thus builds courage in Babita, and seeing Mini as her strength, Babita loses fear and proceeds with the marriage.

It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.

 

Tags > Patiala Babes, Sony TV, Sony LIV, Anshoor Kaur, Anirudh Dave, Paridhi Sharma, Hunar Ali, Bhanujeet Sudan, Spoiler Alert, TV show, Upcoming drama, TellChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

past seven days