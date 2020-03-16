Happiness! After the success of Muskaan, Sharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani to reunite?

MUMBAI: Muskaan was a show that aired on Star Bharat and gave us the much-loved jodi of Muskaan and Raunak played by Yesha Rughani and Sharad Malhotra.

Also read-Woah! Yesha Rughani is having a ball of a time with her family, deets inside

Yesha was most recently seen in the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se as Gungun. Yesha also recently celebrated 5 years of being on Indian television.

While Sharad Malhotra was last seen in the serial Vidhrori as Bakshi Jagabandhu.

The last time they had come together as a couple, they were really loved and adored by fans.

Sharad Malhotra was already a known face in the industry and Yesha has also gained immense popularity as Gungun in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se.

But, we have a surprise for all fans who loved the couple.

Check out the picture below:

The picture has Sharad and Yesha and this picture was shared by Sharad Malhotra on his Instagram story. They look really happy on meeting each other. Sharad has clicked the picture while Yesha looks really excited at meeting her former co-star.

Sharad has written ‘Let the good times roll’ in the picture and we wonder if there is any project that is going to reunite the former jodi?

Meanwhile, Yesha’s show recently went off-air and Sharad hasn’t taken up any new projects since Vidrohi ended.

Also read-Exclusive! “Yesha Rughani and Rhea would be the perfect contestants for Bigg Boss” - Delnaaz Irani

What are your thoughts on seeing Yesha and Sharad together once again? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.