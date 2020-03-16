HAPPINESS! Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi-Uditi Singh, and Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz among others are the most-awaited weddings in the small town

MUMBAI: The wedding bells of several celebrities had already started ringing ever since the year 2022 began. 

A lot of celebrity couples who have been together for several years are expected to walk down the aisle by this year-end. 

Many celebrity couples have openly spoken about their marriage while some have chosen not to comment on it and wait for the right time. 

So, let's take a look at popular celebrity couples whom we await to see beautifully decked up as bride and groom by the end of this year:

1. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz 

The duo has been inseparable ever since their Bigg Boss 13 days. Asim and Himanshi have reached new heights in their career and so has their relationship. The duo has given major relationship goals. But now, fans want to see them as husband and wife soon. 

2. Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar 

Abigail and Sanam are together for several years now and are in a live-in relationship. The diehard fans of this couple feel it's high time they get married. 

3. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni 

They came out in open about their relationship during their Bigg Boss days. Both of them are madly in love and their social media PDA is proof. The fans of Jasly want them to get married soon. 

4. Uditi Singh and Karan Wahi 

They are dating for a very long time now. Karan and Uditi are a match made in heaven. The viewers are willing to see them getting hitched soon. 

5. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra

Paras and Mahira have been together ever since Bigg Boss 13. The duo had earlier claimed to be best friends but they are more than that now. Paras and Mahira's fans are willing to see them married soon. 

Whose wedding are you eagerly waiting for? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 17:56

