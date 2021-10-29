Happiness! Aryan Khan granted bail, Suhana Khan to join her family in Mumbai to celebrate father Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan seems to see a sigh of relief as son Aryan Khan has been granted bail after three long weeks of his arrest and daughter Suhana Khan too would join the family to celebrate SRK’s 56th birthday and Diwali festivities.

Earlier, Bollywood Life had reported that Suhana was worried about her elder brother after the arrest. She was in constant touch with mom Gauri and taking hourly updates about Aryan. She wanted to come home and be by her father and mother’s side.

However, Shah Rukh and Gauri decided that Suhana should not come home now, when everything was so chaotic. They had also ensured that AbRam’s routine didn't get affected amid all this.

Emotional Suhana Khan took to Instagram a collage of throwback pics of hers with Aryan and dad Shah Rukh Khan. The Khan family had skipped all celebrations right from Gauri's birthday, Dussehra and their 30th wedding anniversary. However, there seems to be no big celebration, as 23-year-old will reportedly be grounded for 2-3 months along with a strict scrutiny over his company.

Meanwhile, in a rare gesture, Shah Rukh Khan came out to greet his entire legal team which ensured bail for his son Aryan Khan, who has been away from home in detention and custody since the past 27 days.

Sporting a casual white T-shirt and dark trousers, Khan met his battery of lawyers led by eminent lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his legal team which toiled since October 2 and finally ensured Aryan got bail.

