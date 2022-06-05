Happiness! Bade Ache Lagte Hain fame Aanchal Munjal resumes acting after undergoing a major surgery

MUMBAI: Actress Aanchal Munjal is remembered for her roles as a child artist in popular TV shows like Parvarrish - Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi, Bade Ache Lagte Hain, and many more. Aanchal made her Bollywood debut with We Are Family, and later went on to do films like Aarakshan and Ghayal Once Again among others. The actress has been missing in action for a while now, and Aanchal has now opened up about major surgery and a long recovery thereafter, something that the fans were oblivious about all this while.

"In July 2020, I developed a small boil that kept erupting frequently. Before I knew, it turned into a 12-inch long, deep sinus inside my body. We got to know about it very late as the doctors were not very easily accessible then because of Covid protocols during the pandemic. By the time we consulted a doctor, it had become major and it had to be operated immediately," she explains.

Aanchal was operated at Kokilaben Ambani hospital on December 23, 2020. It was a major surgery and her doctors advised her bed rest for 2 months. "For one month, I was supposed to lie on my belly, and not supposed to use my back at all. Sitting was not allowed. It was only in the second month that I could lie on my back. It took 2 months only for the stitches to heal and for me to stand back on my feet." says Aanchal.

While Aanchal was going through one of the most testing times of her life, she believed the show must go on, no matter what. "I am an actor and I need to be in front of the camera. I kept myself busy shooting for my Instagram profile and some brands on the digital platform," she adds. The year 2022 has started on a brighter note for Aanchal who has now resumed all her activities seriously.

