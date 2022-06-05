Happiness! Bade Ache Lagte Hain fame Aanchal Munjal resumes acting after undergoing a major surgery

Aanchal Munjal underwent major surgery in 2020 amid Covid 19
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 09:30
Happiness! Bade Ache Lagte Hain fame Aanchal Munjal resumes acting after undergoing a major surgery

MUMBAI: Actress Aanchal Munjal is remembered for her roles as a child artist in popular TV shows like Parvarrish - Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi, Bade Ache Lagte Hain, and many more. Aanchal made her Bollywood debut with We Are Family, and later went on to do films like Aarakshan and Ghayal Once Again among others. The actress has been missing in action for a while now, and Aanchal has now opened up about major surgery and a long recovery thereafter, something that the fans were oblivious about all this while.

Also Read: Shocking! Check out the list of actress who refused the role of Riddhima/ Gungun

"In July 2020, I developed a small boil that kept erupting frequently. Before I knew, it turned into a 12-inch long, deep sinus inside my body. We got to know about it very late as the doctors were not very easily accessible then because of Covid protocols during the pandemic. By the time we consulted a doctor, it had become major and it had to be operated immediately," she explains.

Aanchal was operated at Kokilaben Ambani hospital on December 23, 2020. It was a major surgery and her doctors advised her bed rest for 2 months. "For one month, I was supposed to lie on my belly, and not supposed to use my back at all. Sitting was not allowed. It was only in the second month that I could lie on my back. It took 2 months only for the stitches to heal and for me to stand back on my feet." says Aanchal.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Savi Thakur to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

While Aanchal was going through one of the most testing times of her life, she believed the show must go on, no matter what. "I am an actor and I need to be in front of the camera. I kept myself busy shooting for my Instagram profile and some brands on the digital platform," she adds. The year 2022 has started on a brighter note for Aanchal who has now resumed all her activities seriously.

Credit: ETimes

Television Bade Ache Lagte Hain Parvarrish Ghayal Once Again We are Family Kokilaben Ambani Hospital surgery COVID 19 Aarakshan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 09:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Happiness! Bade Ache Lagte Hain fame Aanchal Munjal resumes acting after undergoing a major surgery
MUMBAI: Actress Aanchal Munjal is remembered for her roles as a child artist in popular TV shows like Parvarrish - Kuch...
Congratulations! Music Maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets hitched to sound engineer Riyasdeen Riyan
MUMBAI: Music maestro A R Rahman posted a picture on his social media as his daughter Khatija got married to Riyasdeen...
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Shocking! Patralekha starts being sweet to Sai
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Ram's life in danger; Priya and Krish to save him
MUMBAI: Sony Tv's show Bade Achhe Lagta Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode.As earlier reported...
WHAT! Paakhi to reveal her pregnancy news and blame Virat for it in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for some interesting twists in the story in the...
Kaamnaa: OMG! Akansha acts smart and plans to trap Vaibhav in his own plan
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Kaamnaa is all set for high voltage drama. It was earlier seen that Vaibhav wants to...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Music Maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets hitched to sound engineer Riyasdeen Riyan
Congratulations! Music Maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets hitched to sound engineer Riyasdeen Riyan
Latest Video