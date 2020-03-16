Happiness! Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah embraces motherhood again

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani, renowned for playing the role of Daya ben has been blessed with a baby boy. This is her second child after daughter Stuti Padia, who was born in November 2017. Disha's reel and real brother Mayur Vakani, seen as Sundarlal in the show, confirmed the news.

The actress was spotted with a baby bump in this picture, posted on her social media.

Have a look

Mayur Vakani said, "I am happy that I have become an uncle again. In 2017, Disha had her baby girl and now she has become a mother again, and I have become mama again. I am very happy." Recently producer Asit Kumarr Modi said in an interview that Disha is likely to return to the show soon. He said, "We have all plans to introduce her track soon in the show. I don't know if Disha will be back as Dayaben. Whether it is Disha ben or Nisha ben, we will surely get Daya's character back in the show."

When asked about this, Mayur said, "Disha will surely return to the show. It has been a long time and Taarak.. is the only show she has acted in for so many years. So there is no reason why she should not return to the show. We are all waiting when she will get back to working on the sets."

Fans are very curious to know when Dayaben is coming back to Gokuldham Society. Talking about her show, TMKOC also stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandvadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, and others in key roles.

Credits: TOI