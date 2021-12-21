HAPPINESS! Doli Armaano Ki fame Kapil Arya and Qubool Hai 2.0 fame Gurpreet Bedi all set to tie the knot

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

It's the season of weddings and a lot of Bollywood and television stars are tying the knot in lavish ceremonies.

The recent television actress who got married in a grand ceremony is Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain.

Ankita's wedding functions lasted for three days and it was one of the most lavish weddings in the small town.

And now, another TV couple is all set to get married.

They are none other than actor Kapil Arya and actress Gurpreet Bedi.

Poppy Jabbal shared a sneak-peek into Kapil and Gurpreet's wedding festivities.

Take a look:

Well, we can't wait to see Kapil and Gurpreet all decked up beautifully as bride and groom.

Here's wishing Kapil and Gurpreet all the very best for the new phase in their lives.

Kapil is known for his roles in shows like Jag Jannani Maa Vaishnodevi, C.I.D, and Doli Armaanon Ki.

Meanwhile, Gurpreet is known for her roles in Qubool Hai 2.0, Laut Aao Trisha, Dil Hi Toh Hai among others.

