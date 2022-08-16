Happiness! Fans are on cloud nine as Anupamaa’s Anuj Kapadia starts gaining consciousness post brain surgery, See tweets

MUMBAI: In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia finally regains consciousness after a major accident. Anuj opened his eyes post critical brain surgery and called Anu. He looked at his love and she on the other hand could not resist. Anu cried her heart out and fans fell in love with their beautiful moment. The scene had ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste‘ playing in the background which seemed to have the right chord among the audience.

Within no time, MaAn fans could not get enough of the scene and flooded social media with various messages.

One user wrote, 'We got Ek Duje Ke Vaaste AND Tum Hi Humari Ho Manzil Ek hi episode me!', ‘What is real love? Its #MaAn. Their meeting teared me up. Noone can love #Anupamaa the way #anujkapadia does,’ wrote another Twitterati.

‘Emotional, and only cud see the love between both what terrific actors they are #GauravKhanna n #RupaliGanguly chemistry translates as #AnujKapadia & #AnupamaaKapadia Ek duje ke vaaste Tum hi humari manzil ho my love’ wrote a user.

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa, Vanraj will confront Anu about the horrible accident and why he took Anuj to the cliff with him. Barkha, Adhik and others have accused Vanraj of pushing Anuj off the cliff in the moment of anger. Anu also wants Vanraj to clarify and narrate the truth about the incident. Talking about Anupamaa episode, Barkha takes full advantage of Anuj's situation and instigates Vanraj.

Credit: Bollywood Life