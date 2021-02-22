‘Happiness has four-legs and a tail’, says &TV’s artists and proud pet parents on ‘Love Your Pet Day.’

MUMBAI: Robert Wagner rightly says it, ‘Pets have more love and compassion in them than most humans. Displaying the beautiful bond with their pets on ‘Love Your Pet Day’, &TV’s artists and proud pet parents - Anita Mishra (Nehha Pendse) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Swati (Tanvi Dogra) from Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, and Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Nehha Pendse is a pet parent to five adorable dogs named ‘Teddy’, ‘Champagne’, ‘Whiskey’, ‘Cupcake’, ‘Cookie’ and also two cats ‘Aisha’ and ‘Ash’ while Tanvi Dogra and Himani Shivpuri are proud pet parent of Oscar and Arya, respectively.

Sharing her love for her loveable fur babies, Nehha Pendse aka Anita Bhabi shares, “Being a parent to a pet is a big responsibility. I ensure routine check-ups, physical fitness, and a healthy diet for Teddy, Champagne, Whiskey, Cupcake, Cookie, Aisha, and Ash. Animal love is so pure and unconditional, and it brings so much joy. It is the best stressbuster. When I return home from the shoot, they all come running to me with so much warmth and love that makes me forget the day’s stress and tiredness. I always make it a point to spend a lot of time with them, especially on my off days, unwinding by playing fun games, run around and snuggle with them. They make very happy and offer tremendous emotional support. Each day with them is so beautiful, lively, and positive.” Adding on to this Tanvi Dogra aka Swati shares, “I love my baby Oscar, and I can go to any extent to see him happy and playful. I have been his parent ever since he was a couple of months old, and since then, he has become the apple of my eyes. Sometimes it gets difficult to match up to his energy levels, but we make sure to play with him every day. He is my perfect companion and a great stressbuster.” Himani Shivpuri aka Katori Amma shares, “Arya and I have been inseparable since the time she walked into my life. She is my companion in happiness and grief. When I hospitalised, I had to stay away from her and was overjoyed to see me as soon as I returned home. For the next few days, she would sleep beside me every night to be assured that I would not leave her again. Having a pet at home fills up the house with good vibes and positivity. I love Arya and adore her for her cuteness.”

