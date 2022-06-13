HAPPINESS! Maitri expecting her first child with Neeraj in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Maitri is shown heavily pregnant and it seems she will soon be having a baby which will again add a new twist to the story. 

HAPPINESS! Maitri expecting her first child with Neeraj in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: The post leap track of Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is getting extremely interesting with every passing day. 

We have seen how Ram and Priya's path have been separated. 

Both of them are leading their respective lives. 

While Priya is living with her and Ram's daughter, Ram is still lonely as he did not settle down with anyone and is trying to be someone who he is not. 

Ram is no more the same person and his friends are trying to bring him back but all in vain. 

The show's story has progressed quite a lot after it witnessed a 5 year leap.

With Priya already being a mother to a baby girl, the viewers will also see several tracks opening up. 

In one of the clips doing the rounds of social media, we can see Priya's sister Maitri shown pregnant. 

Take a look: 

The viewers were always wanting to see Maitri and Neeraj's track also opening up with time and they could see it happening. 

Maitri is shown heavily pregnant and it seems she will soon be having a baby which will again add a new twist to the story. 

The makers are yet to introduce Neeraj in the show who will once again be back with his evilness. 

Well, apart from the intense scenes, the makers are also trying to lighten up the mood of the viewers by introducing such beautiful scenes. 

How excited are you for the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Tell us in the comments. 

