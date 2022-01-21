HAPPINESS! Ram and Priya PASSIONATELY hug each other in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story.

Ram and Priya's life has been a roller coaster journey ever since they have got married.

The duo is always stuck in solving the problems of their respective families.

Amid all this, Ram and Priya have started knowing the importance of having each other. They have started understanding and developed a liking.

In fact, several times, both have tried to express their feelings but that never happened.

In the latest promo, we can see how Ram will passionately hug Priya once she comes to him.

Priya is a bit surprised seeing Ram hugging her but she also got lost in the moment and hugged Ram back.

After a few minutes, both of them realized what they did and are feeling extremely awkward and waiting for each other to take initiative to say something funny and avoid the situation.

Take a look:

It seems that day is not that far when Ram and Priya will finally confess their love for each other.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode? Tell us in the comments.

