HAPPINESS! From Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla to Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth; these celebrities became proud owners of a new HOME

Buying your own home is an achievement for anyone. Our TV stars too are not behind and recently, many of them, became proud owners of a new abode. Many successful TV stars are already proud owners of luxurious homes and they often flaunt the same.

A home built by our own hands is all the more special for us. Some celebrities bought another place to be used as a holiday home and recently shared the news with their fans as well.

1.Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:

The couple who has been given major couple goals for years now, recently bought a home in Mumbai. Abhinav had shared the glimpse of the same. It is said to be their dream home.

2.Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth:

Mommy-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth performed a Griha Pravesh puja in their new home. As they await their baby’s presence in a few months, the couple shifts to their new abode. Ishita had shared a new reel on her insta about new beginnings and shared the glimpses.

3.Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

The couple moved into their new home last year around October. The interior of the house is based on a White colour palette. Ankita had back then confessed the love for White she shares.

4.Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra:

Tejasswi and Karan became proud owners of their dream home in Dubai. They share the property and invested together in the same. it is a luxurious home and fully furnished.

5.Aly Goni:

Aly Goni owns a lavish Villa that was under construction and became ready in the month of May. His girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin had shared a congratulatory note for him as well when the actor had shared a picture of the villa with keys in his hands.

