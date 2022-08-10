HAPPINESS! From Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla to Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth; these celebrities became proud owners of a new HOME

A home built by our own hands is all the more special for us. Some celebrities bought another place to be used as a holiday home and recently shared the news with their fans as well.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 14:37
ishita dutta

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is always at the forefront on diligently gracing your feed with exciting updates and stories from the telly world and we do not want you to miss out on the happenings in your favorite shows. We know how much our readers like to keep up with the happenings around their favorite stars.

Also read: CONGRATULATIONS! Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are now proud owners of a new flat in Mumbai

Buying your own home is an achievement for anyone. Our TV stars too are not behind and recently, many of them, became proud owners of a new abode. Many successful TV stars are already proud owners of luxurious homes and they often flaunt the same.

A home built by our own hands is all the more special for us. Some celebrities bought another place to be used as a holiday home and recently shared the news with their fans as well.

1.Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:

The couple who has been given major couple goals for years now, recently bought a home in Mumbai. Abhinav had shared the glimpse of the same. It is said to be their dream home.

2.Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth:

Mommy-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth performed a Griha Pravesh puja in their new home. As they await their baby’s presence in a few months, the couple shifts to their new abode. Ishita had shared a new reel on her insta about new beginnings and shared the glimpses.

3.Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

The couple moved into their new home last year around October. The interior of the house is based on a White colour palette. Ankita had back then confessed the love for White she shares.

4.Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra:

Tejasswi and Karan became proud owners of their dream home in Dubai. They share the property and invested together in the same. it is a luxurious home and fully furnished.

5.Aly Goni:

Aly Goni owns a lavish Villa that was under construction and became ready in the month of May. His girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin had shared a congratulatory note for him as well when the actor had shared a picture of the villa with keys in his hands.

Also read: What! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain looked smashing in a latest photoshoot, Netizens wondered if she was pregnant

Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin Rubina Dilaik. Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra TV news TellyChakkar new home house
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 14:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s social media game is bang on
MUMBAI :From the 70s many actresses like Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, and others are on social...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans feel a lack of drama after Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI :Star Plus' drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.The show...
Whoa! Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli charge this jaw dropping amount per Instagram post
MUMBAI:  We all love seeing our favorite star’s Instagram posts. They share little tidbits from their personal lives...
Shocking! "Yeh to Raj Kundra ka mask hai" Netizens on Akshay Kumar's bag
MUMBAI:  Akshay Kumar is indeed one of the most loved actors we have an acting space, over the time with his movies,...
Exclusive! Jay Soni’s charcter Abhinav to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon? Here’s what the actor has to say!
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Pushpa Impossible: What! Pushpa accused for Dilip's missing laptop
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Recent Stories
social media game is bang on
Wow! Veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s social media game is bang on
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni’s charcter Abhinav to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon? Here’s what the actor has to say!
Shiv Shakti to replace MAin Hoon Aparajita
Exclusive! LSD Film’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti to replace MAin Hoon Aparajita?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Breaking! Fahman Khan will NOT be playing the lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-leap
Anupam Mittal
RIP! Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal’s father Gopal Krishna Mittal passes away
Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people
Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people are like, what the team is like is very important” and more
I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days
Exclusive! “I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days; even the media believed that I had attitude and was arrogant” - Shivangi Joshi