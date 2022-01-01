HAPPINESS! Simple Kaul, Neeharika Roy, Nasirr Khan among others send warm wishes for the NEW YEAR

MUMBAI: The year 2021 has come to an end and everybody is now looking forward to 2022.

Television stars have always sent warmest wishes to their fans and well-wishers.

And today being the first day of the year Sony SAB's actors send out good wishes to everyone and hope for a fruitful 2022.

Let's take a look:

Mithil Jain aka Rohit from Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein:

“Every year, I resolve to be more honest and work on becoming a better version of myself- a better human, actor, son and father. For me, the ideal way to celebrate is to just be with family and friends and keep it close-knit. I really hope everyone celebrates safely and responsibly, we’ve seen some of the toughest times this year, and it’s even more important to be safe and with the near and dear ones. Love yourself, love others and be a better you this new year!”

Kinjal Pandya aka Preeti from Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein:

“This year has been a complete rollercoaster for me, both personally and professionally. As I look back, I feel every experience has taught me something new and that takeaway has changed me as a person and as an actor. This year, my resolution is to focus on self-care, achieve my fitness goals, be healthier and travel whenever and wherever I can. I wish everyone a Happy New year! May this new year bring a lot of joy, positivity, and abundance to your life. And don’t forget to live in the present and live your life to the fullest.”

Nasirr Khan aka Niranjan Toshniwal from Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein:

“This year has only been about memories, with my loved ones and especially with my on-screen Shubh-Laabh family. My only mantra is to re-invent, unlearn, and learn new things, every year. My goal is to be fitter and healthier in the coming year. I only wish that everyone is happy, healthy, safe and with their families - that’s the best way to ring in the new year.”

Simple Kaul as Koel from Ziddi Dil- Maane Na:

“I don’t believe in resolutions anymore as I fail to keep up with it. I believe in one day at a time and going with the flow. For me, it is about celebrating togetherness and ringing in the New Year with positivity and with the energy of love. I always celebrate New Year’s with my friends and family, and we go for a nice dinner. I wish everyone a very Happy and Safe New Year!”

Neeharika Roy as Trishala Bansal from Tera Yaar Hoon Main: - Exclusive

“I believe in keeping New Year Resolutions, I was almost able to fulfil my resolutions last year. Next year I will focus more on my favourite aspects like fitness, healthy food and spirituality. I plan to take a trip to Himachal and I’m looking forward to new acting assignments and portraying interesting characters. This year taught me to focus on things which I can control, to recognize who my real friends are and believe in my strength. I changed a lot this year, even as an actor I worked on improving various emotions and projecting them through expressions and dialogues, I really enjoyed that process and will continue my efforts until it reaches a stage of perfection. If I could describe 2021 in one word, I would call it realisation. I plan to celebrate New Year this year by taking a short tour, not very far from Mumbai. To all my fans, may this year bring a lot of happiness to your life and I hope you can identify your strength and explore it.”

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!