Happiness: Sunil Grover waves at fans after being DISCHARGED from the hospital post 4 bypass surgeries!

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover rushed to the emergency department of the hospital on January 8 and complained of chest pain.

Upon examination, it was found that Sunil Grover had suffered a heart attack and was also COVID positive. After 12 days of admission in the hospital, Sunil underwent angiography as there was 100% blockage in 2 arteries and 70-90% blockage in the 3rd artery. "His heart function was normal and fortunately, there was no damage to heart muscle," revealed the doctor.

Sunil Grover's health news left several of his fans worried and they all prayed for his speedy recovery. Veteran actress and host Simi Garewal had also made a tweet about how heartbroken she was upon hearing this news. She'd tweeted, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!! (sic)"

He was discharged from Asian Heart Institute Hospital at BKC, Mumbai on Thursday (February 3). After stepping out of the hospital, Sunil spread his infectious smile at the fans around and also waved as the paparazzi clicked him.

