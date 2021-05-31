Happiness! Vaidika Senjaliya is extremely GRATEFUL to the team of Tujhse Hai Raabta; here’s WHY

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is one of the most popular shows. The intriguing tale has been entertaining the viewers.

The story has now headed for a dramatic turn with the introduction of antagonist Uttara Dixit played by actress Vaidika Senjaliya

Uttara will enter the Rane House to take revenge on Kalyani (Reem Shaikh). Talking about her entry into the show, Vaidika told Times of India, “I am really excited and happy to be doing the show. It is a big break for me as Tujhse Hai Raabta is a big show and bagging an important role, especially during the pandemic, is really difficult.”

The actress added, “I am extremely grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity. To be honest, I had been giving virtual auditions for a year now and I am happy to be back on TV with such a wonderful character like Uttara." Further, Vaidika Senjaliya spoke about her character. She said, “My character is an attractive yet cunning person, who can trap anyone with her charm and sweet talks. She also has a past with Kalyani and will try to get her revenge by playing several dirty tricks, but it remains to be seen what happens next. With her having such a powerful influence on the show, I was very excited to take up this role.”

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA