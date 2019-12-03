News

Happu caught stealing from his own house in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 07:33 PM

MUMBAI: Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a spin-off of &TV's popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The show focuses on Happu and his family, who always gives him a hard time. He is caught between his wife and mother, who are constantly at loggerheads. 

But there are also times when Happu himself gets into problems. And the latest promo shared by the official Instagram handle of &TV shows how Happu lands in big trouble after he is caught red-handed by his children for stealing in his own house. 

He has covered himself with a blanket so that his family doesn't know that it is him. Well, we wonder what made Happu steal in his own house. 

Take a look at the promo.

View this post on Instagram

अपने ही घर में चोरी करने चला था हप्पू, हो गई जमकर कुटाई, अब कैसे बचाएंगे अपने दोस्त को बेनी भाई। देखिए #हप्पूकीउलटनपलटन। #HappuKiUltanPaltan सोम-शुक्र, रात 10 बजे, सिर्फ़ &TV पर। देखिए कहीं भी, कभी भी @zee5 पर। बॉयो में दी गई लिंक पर क्लिक कीजिए। #HaiKhaasHarAndaaz #AndTV @yogesh.tripathi78 @hshivpuri @kamna03 @kishoreaashna @zaharasethjiwala #ArnavTata @zaara.warsi @aarya.prajapati

A post shared by AndTV Official (@andtvofficial) on

Happu's friend Benny comes to see what's going on, and Happu's kids ask him to join them in beating up the thief. However, he refuses and leaves. 

What will happen to Happu now? How will he get out of this problem? Any guesses? Tell us in the comments.

Tags > Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Happu, social media, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

