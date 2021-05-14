Happu Singh' Yogesh Tripathi reminds co-star Kamna Pathak of Govinda

MUMBAI: Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who plays Daroga Happu Singh in "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan", reminds his colleagues of Bollywood star Govinda.

His co-star Kamna Pathak, who plays Happu's wife Rajesh, calls Yogesh one of the "finest" actors she has worked with.

"Yogesh is undoubtedly one of the finest actors I have had a chance to work with, and his expressions are outstanding. Whenever I see him, I am reminded of Govinda ji. He has this uncanny resemblance to him. The way his expressions change, his eye movement, his smile reminds me of Chi-Chi. It is not easy to exhibit so many expressions or even be so expressive. It is not easy, but Yogesh manages it with so much ease! He has his unique way. His expressions are quite similar to that of Govinda Ji. And when I told this Yogesh, he was on cloud nine, and said that I made his day!" Kamna said.

On his part, Yogesh says he has always been fond of Govinda's acting style.

"Jinhe dekh dekh kar acting sikhi ho, jinse roz prerna lete ho aur unhi ke sath ap ko koi compare kare, isse jyada khushi ki baat aur kuch nahi ho sakti (what can be more joyous than being compared to someone you watched and learnt acting from, and who inspires you every day)!" said Yogesh.

"I have grown up watching Govinda ji and he is my biggest inspiration. I started acting by imitating him jisse mere andar ka actor ubhar kar bahar aaya. I remember when Kamna said that my acting resembles Govinda Ji, I felt honoured. It made me so happy. Agar logon ko mujh mein unki jhalak dikhti hai toh ye mere liye sabse bada compliment hai (if people see Govinda in me, that is the biggest compliment I can hope for)," he says.

The show airs on &TV.

SOURCE: IANS