Happy birthday, Karan Singh Grover: These are his five best characters

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the most popular and loved actors of television. The actor began his career way back in 2004 in MTV youth show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and later played a villain's role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

But the actor rose to extreme fame and popularity with his role as Dr Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye, and since then, he has a very strong fan base.

Post then, he was seen in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and hosted quite a few shows.

His return back to fiction shows was with the role of Asad in Qubool Hai, and once again, the audience loved his performance.

He then left the show within a year to pursue his career in Bollywood, where his debut was horror movie Alone along with his wife Bipasha Basu, followed by Hate Story 3 and Dev.

But then, nothing big happened in Bollywood, so the actor took up web shows like Boss and Dangerous and then made a big comeback on television with his role as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actor majority of the times made headlines for his personal life especially with his first two marriages not working.

(Also Read: Meet the women in Karan Singh Grover's life)

Today, it’s the actors birthday, and we bring his five best characters to you.

1. Dr. Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye

His character as Armaan was loved by the audiences, and till today, he is known for his this role. Fans are demanding Dill Mill Gayye Season 3 with the same cast. They loved his chemistry with all the three Ridhimas (Shilpa, Sukriti, and Jennifer). With this serial, he was known as the heartthrob of television.

2. Asad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai

Asad also as a character was loved by viewers, and his intense and angry looks were appreciated. Asad and Zoya’s chemistry was to another level.

The actor is back with Qubool Hai 2.0, which will stream on Zee 5 from 12 March, and he will once again play Asad. Fans are excited to watch him.

3. Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Way back in 2000, the role of Mr Bajaj was essayed by Ronit Roy, and it became an iconic one. When the makers decided to bring the show back, KSG played the role of Mr, Bajaj and nailed the character with his intense looks and acting. He is the only actor who has been part of both seasons. In season 1, he played the dangerous villain Sharad.

4. Saurav Singhania/Karan in Hate Story 3

In his second movie Hate Story 3, the actor has portrayed a negative/positive role, and though the movie didn’t fare well at the box office, KSG’s acting chops received a lot of applause.

5. Sudhir Kohli/Keshav Khatri in Boss: Baap of Special Services

With the web series Boss, the actor debuted in the digital world. The series was a successful one and he was loved in the character, where he looked hot and sizzling. Well, season two might happen, though there is no confirmation about the same.

Today, Karan Singh Grover is no less than a superstar on television, and since he left the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he hasn’t featured in any other project. Fans miss watching him and are eagerly waiting for Qubool Hai 2.0

The actor is currently in the Maldives where he celebrating his birthday along with wife Bipasha Basu and his Dill Mill Gaye co-star Ayaz Khan and his wife.

Bipasha shared a lovely video of the two cutting the cake and having fun on their vacation.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(Also Read: Meet the women in Karan Singh Grover's life)