HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Karanvir Bhora, Dalljiet Kaur, Teejay Siddhu and others wish Shweta Tiwari’s son Reyansh as she celebrates his 5th birthday!

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari has come up in her career with a lot of dignity and her children follo the same footsteps. Her daughter Palak has turned out to be very fine and beautiful and has given a kickstart to her career in the world of entertainment.

Now, Shweta Tiwari celebrated her son Reyansh Kohli's 5th birthday on November 28. The actress hopped on to the current trend and wished a very happy birthday to her "khushi ka katora" (bowl of happiness).

The Khatron Ke Khiladi star captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to My Khushi ka katora… #nanhayatri #trending #reels #trendingreels (sic)" Reyansh can be seen spending time with a pup, and in another video, he is having a cute conversation with his mother.

Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Dalljiet Kaur and many others dropped their birthday wishes for this cute boy. Shweta also posted videos and pictures of Reyansh celebrating his day with utmost zeal and by having a theme-based party.

Talking about Reyansh, Shweta Tiwari has got his custody and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been granted visitation rights. He can meet him once a week for two hours in the society premises in the presence of a family member.

Speaking of Palak Tiwari, her recent song 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Hardy Sandhu is ruling the chartbusters.

