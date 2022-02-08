HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita visits Brahmakumaris' centre on her birthday today

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla may not be among us but his fans keep him alive by remembering him daily and making him trend on social media. His fans equally love his mom and are trending 'Rita Maa' too.

Sidharth Shukla was closest to his mother and she was always a part of his conversation. Their bond was seen during Bigg Boss 13 when she came to meet him. Their banter was friendly and was mother-son goals. Mahira Sharma and other contestants from the house praised Sidharth's mom after she stepped out.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a massive heart attack. His mother showed enough strength and courage and took care of the family and Shehnaaz Gill. Rita Shukla visited the Brahmakumaris' Lokhandwala centre in Andheri, Mumbai on Monday (February 7). She was seen in a white salwar suit, smiling behind her mask as she interacted with the children present at the centre and reading hand-made cards made by them.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner's mom was seen lighting candles, cutting cake with the Brahmakumari sisters. She also read hand-made cards by the children at the centre. She was also seen interacting with them. It also happens to be her birthday today.

