Happy Birthday! Let's take a look at the journey of actor Shabir Ahluwalia through his memorable shows

Popular television actor, Shabir Ahluwalia has been in the limelight for a while now. Throughout his successful career, he has given the audience many memorable shows. The talented actor is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 17:03
SHABIR

MUMBAI : Popular television actor, Shabir Ahluwalia has been in the limelight for a while now. Throughout his successful career, he has given the audience many memorable shows. The talented actor is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. 

Also read - WOW! Before starring opposite Neeharika Roy, Shabir Ahluwalia romanced these television divas on-screen

He is playing the lead role of Mohan in the drama series opposite actress Neeharika Roy. From making his debut in the television world with Hip Hip Hurray to featuring in some most successful shows over the years, Shabir has come a long way. As the actor celebrates his 44th birthday today, we take a look back at some of the classic TV shows of him.

After making his debut as Purab in Hip Hip Hurray, the actor grabbed the attention of Ekta Kapoor. She cast him in one of the most popular serials of all time, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. 

Although it was not a prominent role, it proved as an important milestone in his career. The very next year, he was cast in another popular serial, Rupali Ganguly's Sanjivani. However, it was another small role where he played the role of an accident victim.

After several cameos and small roles in popular television. Shabir Ahluwalia entered Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay, another popular serial of all time. In this show, his character, Omi, a businessman and sports car enthusiast, was stretched for a while.

This serial proved to be a breakthrough for Shabir's career. Shabir Ahluwalia became a household name essaying the lead character, Milind Mishra. The serial starred many popular faces including Ronit Roy, Sakshi Tanwar, Panchi Bora, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, and Jay Bhanushali, among others. It also starred Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as Saket Shergil. The show successfully ran for two years.

Another successful show, Kumkum Bhagya has been running for almost eight years. After participating in several reality shows as host, and then contestant, Shabir returned to the television screen with Kumkum Bhagya. 

Also read - Must read! Shabir Ahluwalia talks about Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, says he misses team Kumkum Bhagya

He and Sriti Jha played the lead roles. Last year, the actor made an exit from the show. His absence from the show created much speculation and later he shared that he signed up for a new show.

The birthday boy is currently seen opposite Neeharika Roy in the TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show, a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan has been garnering immense love since its launch.

Apart from TV shows, Shabir was seen in the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and hosted shows like Nach Baliye and Guinness World Records - Ab India Todega and Dancing Queen. Last year, the actor also made his debut in the OTT space with Fixerr.

TellyChakkar wishes Shabir Ahluwalia a very happy birthday!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


 

Shabir Ahluwalia Sriti Jha Kasautii Zindagi Kay Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Neeharika Roy Kumkum Bhagya Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 17:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: OH NO! Abishek Malhan dismisses Elvish Yadav’s win in the game as he is a wild card entry and says “ I will not accept a wild card contestant to win the show”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end and on the 14th of August, the season would know the winner...
Finally! Reema Kagti puts rumours to rest, confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as the leads
MUMBAI: Jee Le Zaraa, the multi-starrer road movie helmed by leading actor-director Farhan Akhtar, has been creating...
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia bags Zee Tv's upcoming show Kyunki Saad Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Happy Birthday! Let's take a look at the journey of actor Shabir Ahluwalia through his memorable shows
MUMBAI : Popular television actor, Shabir Ahluwalia has been in the limelight for a while now. Throughout his...
Get Well Soon! Arjit Taneja informs about suffering from a fever 'worst than covid' amid the new varient Eris' outbreak
MUMBAI : Popular actor Arjit Taneja has been a popular name in the entertainment world. The actor enjoys a massive fan...
WOW! Yaariyan 2 teaser: Pearl V Puri’s fans can’t wait for the film; here’s what they have to say about the teaser
MUMBAI : Pearl V Puri is one of the biggest names in the TV industry. The actor is now all set to make his Hindi film...
Recent Stories
Priyanka
Finally! Reema Kagti puts rumours to rest, confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as the leads
Latest Video
Related Stories
Navika Kotia
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia bags Zee Tv's upcoming show Kyunki Saad Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Arjit
Get Well Soon! Arjit Taneja informs about suffering from a fever 'worst than covid' amid the new varient Eris' outbreak
ISS PYAAR KO KYA NAAM DOON
WOW! Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? To go on air from this date; read to know more
FALTU POSTER
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' show Faltu to air its last episode on THIS date?
Mohsin Khan
RIP! Mohsin Khan’s grandfather passes away at 93, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor pens an emotional note
Ulka Gupta
Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Ulka Gupta to enter Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare