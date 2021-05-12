Happy Birthday ‘LOVE’, says rumoured girlfriend Shreya Chaudhary to Karan Tacker

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker is television’s heartthrob.

Karan rose to fame with the serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and he started dating his co-star Krystle Dsouza. For a long time it has been speculated that Karan is in a relationship with actress Krystle D'Souza. According to media reports the two were in a relationship for a long time and since things did not work well between the two it shows two part ways.

Ever since then there were rumours and gossip about Karan’s relationship status.

Well, it is said love is a beautiful feeling and it comes when you least expect it. Now Karan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Shreya Chaudhary. Karan and Shreya have not opened up about the status of the relationship; social media profiles speak of something growing between the two.

While from sometime Shreya and Karan have been commenting on each other’s status and posts on social media, Shreya recently shared a picture with Karan wishing him happy birthday as he celebrated on 11th May (yesterday). The caption read : Happy Birthday love.

Since then a lot of fans have been questioning if the two are dating.

Take a look:

Shreya Chaudhary is an actress and model. In 2020, she appeared in Amazon Prime's original web series, Bandish Bandits.

