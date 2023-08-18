Happy Birthday Nikki Tamboli! Check out some Jaw-dropping pictures of the former Bigg Boss contestant

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli has never failed to entertain the audience with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi to Khatra Khatra Khatra. Though the fans love every bit of it, the audience is always curious to know about her personal life. From her struggle with depression to not giving a damn to trolls, the gorgeous actress has come a long way.

Also Read- Revealed! Nikki Tamboli finally breaks her silence on refusing to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

As the sultry Bigg Boss 14 contestant celebrates her 27th birthday, let's take a look at some of the pictures of the actress she has shared over the years and left many weak in their knees. From plunging necklines to sexy swimsuits, take a look at her jaw-dropping clicks here;

Also Read- Shocking! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli's phone gets hijacked by This co-contestant, Deets Inside

Which picture is your favorite? Tell us in the comments section below.

Nikki is known to share sultry and hot pictures on his social media pages that make many jaws drop. The actress who was last seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra, recently reacted to trolls labeling her a ‘Porn star’. She told a news portal, “Call me anything and everything and that simply doesn’t shake my sense of stability by any means. I’m not here to take external validation for my work from people whose only job is to spend time on social media to troll others who are trying to do something constructive.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla