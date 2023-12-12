Happy Birthday Siddarth Shukla! Check out the timeline of the love story of SidNaaz as we remember the actor on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on Indian television. Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. The previous season garnered love because of the content the contestants gave.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience and they fondly called them SidNaaz. Their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight and quickly patch up as well.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos. Their fan clubs are no less than that of a Bollywood celebrity.

With the sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla, fans were left heartbroken as they felt that SidNaaz’s story is left incomplete.

But in spite of that, fans haven’t stopped showering their love and support on both actors.

Today marks late actor Siddarth Shukla’s birthday and here we bring you the timeline of this beautiful relationship.

1. It all began during the premier of the show where Shehnaaz was first introduced to the boy participating in Bigg Boss Season 13, where she first choose Paras over Siddarth and then in the beginning she was trying to build an alliance with Paras which didn’t happen and then the forever cute story of Siddarth and Shehnaaz began.

2. Slowly in the show Shehnaaz became close to Siddarth and became very protective towards him especially with the fights that he used to have with Asim and Rashami she always took a stand for him.

3. She always seeked validation and attention from Siddarth and that became her strength and weakness.

4. At one point both became very possessive for each other and they wouldn’t like anyone talking to another girl or boy and they would have arguments with them.

5. They would encourage each other to perform in tasks, there was a time if one remembers when Shehnaaz had to perform a skit in front of the audience and she was so nervous that she decided not to take part in the skit but then Siddarth encouraged her and she did well.

6. Even after Salman Khan's warning Siddarth never left Shehnaaz’s side and always told her where she went wrong.

7. Their cute moments in the house began to go viral on Social media and they became one of the most loved couples on television.

8. Shehnaaz had once said that Siddarth means everything to her and that she doesn’t want to win the trophy she wants to win him.

9. Post the show also the two bonds remained the same strong and real and any appearance they would do the fans wouldn’t stay calm.

10. They did many music videos together and within no time they reached a million views and that used to be the power of their Jodi.

11. Even after the actor passed away the actress couldn’t get over him and it was quite evident as once when she won the award she didn’t dedicate the award to anyone but to him.

Well, there is no doubt that SidNaaz has no one who has been able to create the kind of aura like Siddarth and Shehnaaz.

