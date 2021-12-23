HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Samay Shah aka Gogi celebrates his 20th birthday with cousin Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one show where the actors are still remembered for their characters they played as children or younger adults.

Two of the most popular characters from the Tapu Sena gang are Tapu and Gogi (enacted by Bhavya Gandhi and Samay Shah). Samay celebrated his 20th birthday with cousin Bhavya Gandhi. Samay cut a cute birthday cake along with Bhavya and they fed each other.

They even posed happily for pictures with each other. In one of the pictures, Samay can be seen kissing his recently born nephew. The image is too adorable for words. Samay's co-stars from the show like Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar, his on-screen mother Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and others wished him birthday on social media. They shared adorable posts for Samay. Jennifer Mistry, who plays Samay's mother in the longest running sitcom wished him by sharing a series of on-screen and off-screen pictures with the birthday boy. She shared photos from Samay's childhood days.

