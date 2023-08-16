Happy Birthday Upen Patel! 10 Hottest pictures of the Bigg Boss 8 famed model/actor

MUMBAI: Upen Patel who was once the Hottie of B Town has been MIA for quite some time now. He got immense fame after his Bigg Boss stint in its 8th season and made headlines for his affair with fellow contestant Karishma Tanna. Upen has been part of many well known films like Namaste London, 36 China Town, One Two Three, among others and has worked with big names in Bollywood and yet he failed to make his mark.

Upen however is well known for his hot bod and sultry pictures that have left his female fans weak in the knees. On his 41st birthday today, let's take a look at some of these sexy hot photos of the Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actor.

Upen was last seen in the Telugu film Chanakya which released in 2019. He has been absent from the big screens since then and also inactive on his social media pages.

We wish Upen a very happy birthday!

