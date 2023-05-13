Happy Family: Conditions Apply to Gullak; Celebrate International Family Day with these Binge-Worthy Web Series

MUMBAI :Family is where life begins and love never ends. The bond between family members is unbreakable, and it is the foundation of our existence. This International Family Day, celebrate the joys and sorrows of family life with some of the best family drama web series out there. Whether it is laughter, tears, or just a reminder of the importance of family, these shows offer something for everyone.

From the chaos of a dysfunctional family to the heartwarming moments of a loving one, these shows will take you on an emotional rollercoaster that will leave you wanting more. So, grab your loved ones, and get ready for a binge session that celebrates the complexities and beauty of family life.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply

If you're looking for a light-hearted yet relatable watch, then you cannot miss Happy Family: Conditions Apply. The Prime Video series is for anyone who wants to experience the chaotic yet endearing dynamics of a multi-generational family. The series is a perfect mix of traditional and modern values, and showcases the dysfunctional yet lovable Dholakia family. With Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni and Ayesha Jhulka in lead roles, the series promises to tickle your funny bone with their high-spirited personalities and inimitable idiosyncrasies. It's a relatable story that shows how families can be complicated and yet, there is a bond that brings them together. With its hilarious situations and quirky characters, Happy Family is sure to bring a smile on your face and remind you that despite the chaos, there is nothing more important than family.

Superstar Papa

Immerse yourself in the captivating audio series Superstar Papa on Pocket FM this Family Day. Join Rahul, a college graduate whose life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a 4-year-old girl who claims to be his daughter. This heartwarming and compelling story explores Rahul's journey as he faces the ultimate question: Will he accept her as his own? As you follow Rahul's transformation from zero to hero, you'll be enthralled by the challenges, sacrifices, and triumphs he experiences along the way. With its powerful narrative and relatable characters, Superstar Papa is a must-listen for everyone seeking an emotional and inspiring tale of love, family, and personal growth.

Gullak

This International Family Day, Gullak on SonyLiv is a must-watch for all those who want to experience a rollercoaster of emotions with their loved ones. With a relatable storyline and brilliant performances by the cast, the show will take you on a nostalgic journey of family dynamics and daily struggles of a middle-class household. The series revolves around the Mishra family, comprising Santosh and Shanti Mishra and their sons Anand 'Annu' Mishra and Aman Mishra and features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar the lead roles, with Sunita Rajwar as their neighbor. The humorous anecdotes and heartwarming moments shared by the Mishra family will leave you with a sense of warmth and belonging. Gullak is not just a show, but a reflection of our own families, and how even in the midst of chaos, there is love and laughter.

Ghar Wapsi

Ghar Wapsi is a heartwarming family drama that explores the meaning of family and self-discovery. The series follows Shekhar, played by Vishal Vashishtha, who returns to his hometown of Indore after losing his job in Bengaluru. He hides this truth from his family and finds himself on a journey of self-discovery. The Dwivedis, a middle-class family of five, are portrayed with a loving mother, jovial father, reckless young brother, and chulbuli sister. However, things take a turn when Shekhar's truth is revealed, leading to chaos and turmoil in the family. As Shekhar reconnects with his family, he also rediscovers his entrepreneurial calling. Ghar Wapsi is a must-watch, this International Family Day for its relatable portrayal of family dynamics and emotional journey of self-discovery.

Goti Soda Season 3

Goti Soda Season 3 on ShemarooMe is a must-watch this International Family Day for anyone who loves a good family comedy. The series is centered around Praful, also known as Pappu, a simple man who just wants to enjoy his morning tea in peace. However, his dysfunctional family constantly creates chaos in his life. Season 3 delves even deeper into the troubles caused by his family and how he copes with them. With seasoned actor Sanjay Goradia in the lead and a talented supporting cast of popular Gujarati artists, the show promises to be a hilarious and heartwarming watch. If you're looking for a light-hearted and entertaining show to watch with your family, then Goti Soda Season 3 is the perfect choice.

Over Priced Pyaar

Brace yourself for an unforgettable Family Day celebration with an enthralling audio series that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Experience the captivating story of Akshay Oberoi, a wealthy heir living a double life as an ordinary man in his wife Roshni's family. Over Priced Pyaar on Pocket FM will immerse you in a world of secrets and deception. Will Roshni ever unravel the truth about Akshay, despite her relentless pursuit? Prepare for a rollercoaster ride of suspense, drama, and unexpected revelations.

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family

Dive into the dysfunctional yet relatable world of The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family on ALTBalaji. Starring Kay Kay Menon and Barun Sobti in the lead roles, the show explores the complex relationships between two brothers and their families. Samar Ranaut, Vikram Ranaut's estranged brother, returns home with his wife after 8 years of being away from both the army and family. The show portrays an unusual family reunion that leads to heartbreaks, betrayals, and emotional breakdowns, challenging the trust in every relationship. The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family is a gripping drama that delves into the complicated dynamics of family and leaves you with a sense of realization about the importance of family bonds. With excellent performances and a captivating storyline, this show is a must-watch on International Family Day for those looking for a fresh and engaging family drama.