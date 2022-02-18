Happy Moments! Lovebirds Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya get clicked by paps outside a restaurant post their dinner date

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar who is presently seen in the daily soap ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2’ was spotted grabbing a bite with husband Rahul Vaidya at a restaurant in Juhu.

In the pictures, the couple was seen all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. Disha sported an oversized bright orange shirt with skinny blue jeans and paired the look with black sandals. Her hair was pulled back with a sleek bun and she also accessorised her look with some gorgeous earrings. On the other hand, Rahul kept it simple but classy. Clad in a black tee with light blue jeans, he looked quite effortlessly dashing. His silver necklace enhanced his attire multifold.

Rahul Vaidya had proposed to her for marriage when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. And the rest is history. The two had a dreamy wedding in July and the pictures went viral. Now, the two are living their best, married life.

Talking about the duo’s beautiful wedding last year, Disha’s best friend Vedika Bhandari once said, “It was wonderful, actually perfect. You know fairy tales do come true. They (Disha and Rahul) were very excited, but I think they were also very tired. They are happy, and I am happy that they are finally married”.

Credit: Pinkvilla