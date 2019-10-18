Happy Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes fans trend #AnuPre for Kasautii Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay has been raising many eyebrows.

Post Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover is also out of the show, leaving fans curious about the future track of the show.

Fans who have been following the show since the start rejoiced as they feel that Mr. Bajaj created way too many problems between love birds Anurag and Prerna.

KSG aka Mr. Bajaj’s exit from the show has given a ray of hope to all Anurag and Prerna fans for their reunion. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the roles, have been loved by the audience right since the show's launch. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry is adored by viewers.

Their fans took to Twitter and trended #AnuPre.

Have a look at the pictures.

After Mr. Bajaj’s exit, viewers are expecting an #AnuPre-centric track filled with their romance.

We hope that their wishes will be fulfilled in the upcoming episodes.