Happy Women’s Day: TV actresses share their take on women-roles on the small screen

MUMBAI: Be it an ambitious business tycoon or an extremely powerful Naagin, women have clearly taken over the small screen. This Women’s Day, prominent TV actresses share their views on the roles being offered to women and what they would love to play on screen.

Dipna Patel: Many TV shows have had evolved woman characters. I enjoyed watching the show FIR in which Kavita Kaushik played an interesting cop. I also loved watching Shararat, which is about magical powers in 3 generations of women. I would love to do a show with magic powers or like a superhero show. My Recent favorite would be Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Today still there are many shows where the bahus are shown only serving and standing in the family scenes, when the rest of the family members and guests are sitting. This will change when society changes.

Simran Bhudarup: Earlier, women used be shown as sex objects in advertisements like Axe perfume. They would use women to sell their productions, which is very sad. These days, there is a lot of growth shown due to women empowerment coming up because of which, in many shows, women are now not portrayed as only saas-bahus but they are being portrayed as independent women. I would like to play an Army officer or naval officer on screen.

Ridheema Tiwari: After kitchen politics, women now have successfully secured their seats in no.1 position for roles of Daayans and Naagins and are also winning hearts. Only if that was considered an evolution. On web platforms, women get to tap their talent and experiment with their roles. Unfortunately, different storylines on TV don't always generate TRPS, especially where women are seen doing something more sensible and superior. But serials like Patiala Babes or Nati Pinki ki Lambi Love story are breaking those trends. I would love to play the role of a nurturer, destroyer and a preserver, all in one go.

Adaa Khan: Women characters on TV shows has evolved. A wide variety of content is being made and women, on TV, are not restricted to just the four walls of the house. My dream role would be that of Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones. Women’s day is just another day to remind yourself and society about the significance of women.