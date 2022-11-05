Hara Sindoor: Awesome! Gear up for some sizzling news from this upcoming show!

MUMBAI: Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal has launched a Hindi GEC channel named Atrangii - Dekhte Raho. The channel will launch a new drama titled Hara Sindoor. The show is made under the banner of Keylight Productions.

Before, we informed you how Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung has been roped in for Hara Sindoor on Atrangii Dekhte Raho. She will be playing the lead, but other details about her role are still not known. We are very excited to see her in this new venture.

We also brought to you that Himanshu Bamzai has bagged the negative lead role in the show. We saw the actor in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. We don’t know if he’s the only antagonist on the show, more details soon to be unveiled.

Now, we are bringing to you some more delights regarding this show. ‘Urvara Patil’, to be playing the character of ‘Jhumki’ on the show. The details on the character are still unknown but we are sure excited for this new show.

Also, Nehika Singh- Ratiya, will be seen playing Jhumki’s mother while Sanjay Bhure- Birju, to be seen playing the character of Jhumki’s Father. More details will soon be revealed.

