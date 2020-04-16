Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra look adorable as they twin in white in this video; watch

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

Both of them are quite active on social media. They make sure to stay in touch with their fans via social media. And on the occasion of Baisakhi, the duo wished everyone through a video. They looked adorable as they twinned in white and wished everyone. Harbhajan donned a plain white while Geeta sported a printed white outfit. They also urged everyone to stay safe.

“Happy baisakhi everyone..stay home..” read Harbhajan’s caption.

Check out the video here:

The Train and Dil Diya Hai fame actress and the cricketer tied the knot on 29 October 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27 July 2016. The adorable duo sets major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

Aren’t they looking adorable in their latest video? What do you think about Geeta and Harbhajan’s post? Hit the comment section.