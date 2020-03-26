Harbhajan Singh approves his wife Geeta Basra’s way of building strength mentally and physically; check photos

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra, who is known for her work in films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train, is a stunner.

The actress, who is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh, often shares her stylish pictures on her social media handle. She has once again shared a few pictures of herself but these do not see her flaunting her stylish look. Rather she can be seen doing yoga.

In her post, she mentioned how she is building her strength mentally and physically by practicing Yoga. She further mentioned how this posture is good for shoulders and body balance.

Her caption read, “Building my strength .. mentally and physically by practising Yoga .. hold this posture for 3 mins .. good for core, shoulders and body balance...” It seems her hubby Harbhajan Singh has approved her way of building strength mentally and physically.

Take a look.

Are you feeling motivated? If you already know, you can of course drag your body from your couch and do the yoga asana. And if you don’t, learn it from a yoga trainer once the lockdown period is over.

Share your thoughts on the same in the comment section.