Harbhajan Singh’s latest post tells us why we should follow our heart

MUMBAI: Harbhajan Singh, who is a well-known name in the world of cricket, is giving his fans and followers major travel goals.

The cricketer is quite active on social media. He regularly shares posts to update his fans and followers. His latest Instagram post will not only give you some style tips for this winter season, but will also give you travel goals.

Harbhajan is currently away from the country due to work purpose. And it seems he is sneaking out time to explore the amazing places. In his latest pictures, he can be seen donning an all-black attire which he teamed up with a light coloured long coat and looked stylish.

He wrote a motivating quote to compliment his pictures. His caption tells us why we should follow our heart.

“The cost of not following your heart,is Spending the rest of your life wishing you had,” he wrote.

Check out his pictures here:

Harbhajan Singh had recently graced the popular TV show, Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, which is hosted by none other than Sourav Ganguly. It also saw the presence of other eminent names from the world of cricket including VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Kaif and Zahir Khan.

On the personal front, he is happily married to Dil Diya Hai and The Train fame actress Geeta Basra.

