Harbhajan Singh sings Punjabi song wearing Mundu; check the HILARIOUS video

MUMBAI: It won’t be wrong to say that Harbhajan Singh is a true entertainer!

While some of his Instagram posts are an inspiration for all the cricket lovers, others are pure entertainment.

Speaking about the same, Harbhajan recently shared a hilarious video on his Instagram handle. In the video, he along with Parthiv Patel and sports presenter Jatin Sapru can be seen clad in Mundu, singing the Punjabi hit song laung gawacha.

His fun video garnered fun comments from cricket as well as film world. Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Too good pp,” while Irfan Pathan’s comment read, “Hahaha too good.” On the other hand, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma wrote, “Hahahahaha.”

And the catchiest comment came from none other than Harbhajan’s wife and actress Geeta Basra who wrote, “What are you guys eating in Kerala?? but sur on point..”

Take a look below and share your thoughts on his fun post: