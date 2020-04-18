Hardik Pandya has flaunted his ‘tiger’ tattoo in his latest Instagram picture and fans are all praises for him.

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya’s love for tattoos is known to all. He has time and again flaunted his tattoos. He has yet again flaunted his tattoo and also wrote a caption that has a deeper meaning.

The cricketer, who has a huge fan following, took to his Instagram and shared his shirtless picture. He can be seen looking straight at the camera and his ‘tiger’ tattoo certainly is the highlight of the picture.

To compliment his rugged look, he wrote, ‘The tiger lies low not from fear, but for aim.’

As soon as he posted the picture, fans went crazy and made comments like ‘Uff’, ‘Mast hardik bhae’, ‘Bhot hard’.

Not just his fans even his fiancée Natasa Stankovic and Pankhuri Sharma Pandya (his brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya’s wife) went gaga over the picture.

Check out his Instagram post here:

What do you think about Hardik’s tattoo and caption? Hit the comment section.

