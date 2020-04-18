News

Hardik Pandya has flaunted his ‘tiger’ tattoo in his latest Instagram picture and fans are all praises for him.

Hardik Pandya has flaunted his ‘tiger’ tattoo in his latest Instagram picture and fans are all praises for him.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
18 Apr 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya’s love for tattoos is known to all. He has time and again flaunted his tattoos. He has yet again flaunted his tattoo and also wrote a caption that has a deeper meaning.  

The cricketer, who has a huge fan following, took to his Instagram and shared his shirtless picture. He can be seen looking straight at the camera and his ‘tiger’ tattoo certainly is the highlight of the picture.

To compliment his rugged look, he wrote, ‘The tiger lies low not from fear, but for aim.’

As soon as he posted the picture, fans went crazy and made comments like ‘Uff’, ‘Mast hardik bhae’, ‘Bhot hard’.

Not just his fans even his fiancée Natasa Stankovic and Pankhuri Sharma Pandya (his brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya’s wife) went gaga over the picture.

Check out his Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram

The tiger lies low not from fear, but for aim.

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

What do you think about Hardik’s tattoo and caption? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags Hardik Pandya Instagram Natasa Stankovic Pankhuri Sharma Pandya Krunal Pandya TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here