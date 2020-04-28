Hardik Pandya has to learn something from his fiancée Natasa Stankovic; watch video to know more

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, celebrities are utilizing social media platforms to showcase their various skills via pictures and videos. Some are showcasing their cooking skills while others are unveiling their painter side. The list doesn’t end here. They are indulging in various activities to kill boredom in a productive way. Speaking about the same, we came across a beautiful video of actress Natasa Stankovic.

Natasa recently shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen doing a fun activity. Clad in a simple outfit, she can be seen hula hooping like a pro. She donned a pair of simple pants, a crop top, and a pair of sports shoes and kept her hair open. While hula hooping, she also wore the beautiful smile and looked amazing.

Sharing the video, the Satyagraha fame actress captioned it as, “Hula hoop.”

Fans praised Natasa for her skill and also couldn’t help but bring her fiancé Hardik Pandya into the picture.

One social media user wanted to know where Hardik was while another wanted to know if the cricketer too can do this activity. We came across comments like ‘Hardick ko acha entertain kar rahi ho’, ‘Hardik ji kidhar hai’, ‘Haii Mrs . Hardik’, ‘Ma'am you also failed Hardik Pandya sir’, ‘Can hardik do this’

Check out the video here:

Well, Natasa undoubtedly hula hooped like a pro and it seems Hardik will have to learn it from her. What do you think? Hit the comment section.

For the uninitiated, Natasa Stankovic got engaged to Hardik Pandya on 1 January 2020 on a yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.