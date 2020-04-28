Hardik Pandya has the coolest would-be father-in-law; watch video

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya has the coolest would-be father-in-law! Wondering why we say so? Well, while browsing through his fiancée and actress Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram handle, we came across an adorable video. It features the Satyagraha actress along with her father.

Natasa had shared this video to wish her father on his birthday. The throwback video sees the father and daughter dancing. The father-daughter’s adorable dance session will instantly bring a smile on your face.

Wishing her father, Natasa, who was also seen in TV shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9, wrote beside the video, “Happy bday to the coolest dad @goran.stankovic60 #likefatherlikedaughter #cheers.” We couldn’t agree more with Natasa! Hardik Pandya certainly has got the coolest would-be father-in-law.

For the uninitiated, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on a yacht in Dubai this year. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple. They are presently one of the most popular couples and often share their pictures on social media to treat their fans.

